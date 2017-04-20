Kaduna midwifery college law for amendment

By Usman Ibn A. Lapai

Kaduna

Kaduna state College of Midwifery Law, 2014, is set to be amended by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, sponsor of the bill, Hon. Muhammad Bello Haruna (Igabi Constituency), has said.

Speaking while reading the highlights at the Assembly chamber, Haruna said he decided to work on that particular Bill “because the health sector lacks nurses and midwives,” adding that amendment of the Bill “will enhance the training and production of manpower both midwives and nursing personnel within the state.”

Blueprint recalls that the Midwifery Law was enacted in 2014 by the Kaduna state House of Assembly and three years into the implementation of the Law, certain observations have been made which needs to be effected to enhance and also strengthen the operation of the college.

The Bill was, therefore, referred to the Committee on Health, Human Services and Judiciary for further legislative actions. Presentation of the report has been scheduled to take place on May 17, 2017.