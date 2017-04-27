Kaduna registers property, houses, farmlands, plots

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Kaduna state government has commenced systematic registration of houses, farmlands and plots with property owners asked to pay N5, 000 and be issued with certificates within 30 days of registration.

Speaking yesterday in Kaduna during the launch of Systematic Property Registration and Re-certification Programme, Governor Nasir el-Rufai said in line with his administration’s restoration agenda, the state government approved Kaduna land use regulations, last year.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at streamlining land administration processes and to promote transparency in the management of land in Kaduna state.

He said: “The re-certification and systematic property registration (SPR) programmes involve changing the old paper based certificate of occupancy to new and secure digital titles to ensure that all information of true and actual owners of land and property in t mented by Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS).

“The new certificate is digital and contains many security features that makes it very difficult to be cloned or forged by fraudsters. The systematic property registration (SPR) Programme is a programme by which allows KADGIS staff go to the doorsteps of property owners to register them and issue them with certificate of occupancy in order to secure their properties and empower the property owners, especially women.

“Through the SPRP, we intend to register all properties, plots and farmlands in Kaduna by the end of June 2018. The certificates are issued at N5, 000 only, within 30 days of registration.”