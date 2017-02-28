Kaduna to sell 1,990 non-essential govt quarters

By Binta Shama Abuja Th e Kaduna State government has decided to sell about 1,990 of its non-essential residential quarters. Th e decision to sell the houses was endorsed by the State Executive Council and would be sold by means of a public auction based on their open-market value. Th e approved guidelines contained in an advertorial placed by the secretary, committee on the sale of government residential quarters in Kaduna State, said only persons and corporate bodies resident in Kaduna State are eligible to submit bids for the properties, and each property will be sold at the highest price off ered.

Th e guidelines also stipulated that no property will be sold for less than its reserve price and that every bidder is restricted to only one property. Th e guidelines further indicates that, “Th e public servants that currently occupy those properties have the fi rst right of refusal to match the winning bid. Th e sale excludes all government quarters in schools, hospitals and similar public institutions.” It was gathered that, the government houses which numbered about 3000 residential quarters were not enough to accommodate the teeming civil servants of the state as they accommodated only a minority of public servants but with a disproportionate impact in terms of resources devoted to their maintenance and renovation.