Kannywood costumes, storylines must reflect our cultures – Isa Ja

Isa Bello Ja is a Kano-born veteran Kannywood actor and grassroots politician. He started acting in television drama series about 41 years ago. In this interview with ALIYU ASKIRA in Kano, the 65-year-old politician-cum-actor who has lost count of films he featured makes case for Kannywood restructuring in terms of costume, storylines and more.

Sir, being that you are still active in acting. In fact you are one of pioneer members of the Kannywood. I think you are really in a better stead to compare and contrast, base on your experiences, the industry yesterday and today.

Well, during our days, what we do was drama, because we didn’t have good equipments by then. But whenever the few television houses we had then would show our programmes or drama, you would see people rushing to their neighbors to watch. I started acting about 42 years ago, way before Kannywood was created. I don’t accept roles that would portray me as a wayward person, a pimp, Dandaudu or Dankawali because if people see my children in town, they would easily mock them and call them children of a pimp or Dandaudu. Having said that, I would also want to say that so many things in the industry need to change.

If given the chance, there are lots of things I would want to change in Kannywood – like the costumes, the way actors and actresses behave in films and also dancing – because dancing is not necessarily synonymous with Hausa culture. Then the story lines, our producers are always talking about marriages, divorce, gossips and love. These are not the only things that obtain in our society. We can produce films that will deal with our culture, religion or tradition and it will still sell in the market, I believe so.

You seem to have inclination towards politics besides acting. Tell us a bit about your political antecedent

Well, it must be noted that I am a card caring member of All Progressive Congress (APC). I started with NPC, later I was in NPN, NPC and ANPP before the emergence of APC. Essentially, I have four politicians which I respect dearly: former President Shehu Shagari – a man of wisdom and composure, Tafawa Balewa – a simple and God-fearing gentleman, Abubakar Rimi – a vibrant and detribalized politician, Late Mallam Aminu Kano – a man of simplicity and peace, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – who is working hard to repair the damage Gov. Kwankwaso caused in Kano.

How about your immediate family?

Well, I have one wife. We have 11 children, 8 boys and 3 girls. And at the age of 65, it is clear that I will not marry again, all I want is to finish this world and return to my creator peacefully.

What do you have to say about speculations, or in order words, prayers by some unpatriotic Nigerians for the untimely death of Mr. President?

First there is nothing like untimely death because if time comes, all of us will die speculation or not speculation. I respect President Buhari for the following reasons: he dealt with Boko Haram and restored peace in the country. Before now, if one is going out, you would put down your will because you don’t know whether you would return or not. Two, he arrested and put on trial people that before now, nobody would think that such can happen to them, including generals, supreme court judges, very powerful prince, powerful politicians and powerful businessmen and women. We will continue to pray for Mr. President.