Kano APC crisis deepens, Kwankwaso loyalists reject chair

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

The crisis rocking the Kano state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has deepened as national treasurer of the party and other loyalists of the immediate former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa, have written the national secretariat rejecting the appointment of Abdullahi Abbas as the party chairman in the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, according to the content of the letter, is said to be a loyalist of the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who has been having a running battle with his predecessor who is now representing Kano Central in the Senate.

The protest letter jointly signed by the APC national treasurer Alhaji Bala Muhammed Gwagwarwa and the fractional chairman of the party in Kano, Umar Haruna Doguwa and addressed to the party’s national chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, rejected the decision by the North-west Vice chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Inuwa which appointed Abbas as Kano chapter chairman.

According to the letter, the decision was against the provisions of sections 21 (b) and (c) of the APC constitution, even as they called on the Oyegun led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to reverse the appointment of Abbas in the interest of the party.

In the correspondence, they claimed that Inuwa’s decision was in breach of section 21 B (1) of the party constitution unilaterally constituted the Senator Mohammed Magoro led fact-finding committee without the support of the northwest zonal executive committee.

They complained to have written several letters of appeal to the NWC, including that of the 13th December 2016 calling for a reversal of the decision of the fact-finding committee, remarking that it was unfortunate that Abdulkadir still went ahead to issue appointment letter to Abbas in contravention of the party constitution.

The correspondence reads: “Sir while our appeal is still pending in your office, another absurdity was perpetrated by Inuwa Abdulkadir by writing a letter of appointment to a purported new chairman for the kano chapter of the APC.

“It is in this regard that we are once again compelled to write this letter to you and appeal for justice to be done in this matter in line with the stipulated provisions of the APC constitution.”

Recall that Magoro, while submitting his committee’s report to the APC NWC in December last year justified the sack of Doguwa noting that the kano state chapter executive of the party followed due process on the decision.

