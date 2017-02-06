Kano begins Basic Education Week today

Share This





















By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Buoyed by the community participation and contributions to basic education in Kano, the state government has organised the first Basic Education Week to be held within the seven days of every week.

Disclosing this development, the deputy governor, who doubles as the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, during the media briefing on the line of activities slated for the event at the Government House, said the theme of the event was “Education for All; A Responsibility for All.”

According to him, “this event, according to our investigation, is the first of its kind in Kano; and we are doing this to strengthen the basic education as well as encouraging communities and all other stakeholders in the promotion of basic education in the state.”

He said parts of the objectives of the Week were to showcase the successes recorded so far by their administration in the area of basic education, to also support community participation, corporate bodies and other stakeholders in the basic education promotion in the state.

Other objective, he added, was to provide interface between government and other stakeholders, stressing that they intended to create media understanding based on effective and constructive coverage.

He said: “Over N800 billion was raised from community contributions as their intervention towards promoting basic education in the state. This is an encouraging thing from the part of our communities. I am assuring you that many states of the federation have many things to learn from us.

“For your information also our Education Promotion Committees (EPCs) have executed over N1 billion projects across the 44 local governments. This is something of great honour commitment.”

During the Week, the deputy governor said the organisers would also hold a graduation ceremony of over 2,000 in-service primary school teachers that graduated from National Certificate of Education (NCE) and Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE).

Like this: Like Loading...