Kano Hisbah arrests 50 commercial sex workers

By Aliyu Askira Kano Kano state hisbah command Monday night, in one of its massive raids of commercial sex workers, arrested 50 prostitutes in Sabon Gari Quarters. Speaking to Blueprint in his offi ce yesterday, the Deputy CommanderGeneral, Operations, Dr Yakubu Maigida Kachako, said prostitution and consumption of alcohol were prohibited in the state that is why his men will always arrest those involve in this exercise.

“Kano State Prostitution and Other Immoral Act of 2, 000 enacted by Kano state government under former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso empowers agencies like hisbah board to arrest and prosecute whoever violates this law in which provides that it is a crime to sell alcohol in the state,” he said.

He added that 36 out of the 50 commercial sex workers arrested had since been charged to Magistrates’ Court No.16 no-man’s land, while the remaining were released because they were under-age. Kachako said at least 33 of the sex workers were from the state, adding that “this is very embarrassing considering the fact that Kano state is operating Sharia legal system; and it is also predominantly a Muslim state that prohibits all forms of social vices.”