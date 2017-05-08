Kano inaugurates c’ttee on Dala Building Society

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Kano state government has inaugurated interim management committee to steer the affairs of the state Bank, popularly known as Dala Building Society Plc.

Inaugurating the Committee in his office, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, said the Committee, within the initial six months, would develop “a comprehensive and effective plan for financial engineering of Dala Building Society Plc to ensure developmental charges in the bank.”

Abubakar commended the Commissioner for Finance, Prof. Kabiru Isa Dandago, for assembling well-deserved and highly professional team that has the capacity and experience to execute the assignment as expected.

“I want to honestly thank the Honorable Commissioner of finance for assembling well-deserved and highly professional team which gives me a lot of hope that this assignment will be a success,” he said.

He advised the Committee to “thoroughly look at the terms of reference” given to them and “develop action plans within the shortest possible time, which should include the issue at stake, the target, time lines and the instruments that they could use to judge their performances.”

Earlier, the finance commissioner told the Deputy Governor that the interim committee members were carefully selected based on their experiences and talents to discharge the responsibility assigned to them.

Responding, on behalf of the Committee, the new Chairperson, Hajiya Asama’u Sarki Mukhtar, promised to work hard and “do the right thing” to satify the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to actualise the set objectives.

“We are going to sit tirelessness to study all the challenges of the organization and convert all the threats and challenges in to great opportunities. We shall make it possible to regain the lost confidence by ensuring we bring back the glory of Dala Building Society in Nigeria,” she said.