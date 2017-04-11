Kano offers automatic Hajj seats to Qur’anic recitation winners

By Bashir Mohammed Kano

Kano state government has awarded automatic Hajj sponsorship to three students from the state that performed very well at the recently concluded National Qur’anic Recitation Competition, held in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Th e state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, announced this in a speech while receiving the contestants that represented the state, who visited him alongside members of the Board of Trustees of the state Qur’anic Recitation Competition.

Ganduje explained that the students would be sponsored to perform this year’s Hajj free in appreciation of winning honours for Kano at the national event and to encourage other students to emulate them. “Over the years, Kano has maintained a leading position in the country in Qur’anic recitation nationally an internally.

Th is is as a result of the dedication of our students and the encouragement from their teachers,” he said, charging the students to keep the fl ag fl ying high. He promised that his administration would continue to support Qur’anic recitation competitions among students as well as promoting Islamic education, to ensure a refi ned social order.

Th e governor said “very soon, the Ganduje Foundation would organise a Qur’anic Recitation Competition for children and youth in the state, requesting the support of Ulama and other stakeholders to make the completion successful.”

In his speech, the chairman, Board of Trustees of the state Qur’anic Recitation Competition, Alhaji Habibu Muhammad Gwarzo, told the governor that although 10 competitors were fi elded from Kano, for various categories of the annual National Qur’anic recitation competition, all performed well, but that three excelled and were given awards. He also urged the state government to assist them with a bus to ease their movement within and outside the state