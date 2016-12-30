Kano Police arrest 1,027 criminals in 2016

Share This





















By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

The Kano state Police Command said it arrested no fewer than 1, 027 suspected criminals for committing various offences in 2016.

The figure is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Majiya and issued to newsmen in Kano yesterday.

The statement also said a total of 119 suspected kidnappers were arrested while 27 victims were rescued during the period under review.

According to the statement, the command had also recovered 63 motor vehicles, 52 motorcycles, 15 tricycles, 121 sophisticated and locally made arms in the period.

The statement added that 1, 295 live ammunition and cartridges as well as N2.7 million cash were recovered from suspected armed robbers and kidnappers.

“The command had also succeeded in arresting 117 suspected armed robbers from the 72 cases reported to the police.

“Under homicide, the command was able to arrest 112 suspects in addition to 570 suspected rapists arrested during the year, “ the statement said.

The statement, however, attributed the reduction in the rate of kidnapping activities in and around the Falgore forest to an offensive attack launched at kidnappers den in the forest.

“The year 2016 witnessed a decline in major crimes such as armed robbery, car snatching, Kidnapping, homicide, and rape cases when compared with previous years in the state.

