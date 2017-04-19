Kano professionals organise mentoring programme workshop

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Kano Professionals’ Forum have concluded arrangements for the conduct of a one-day mentoring programme billed to take place on April 22, 2017 with the theme; Mentoring the Young and Aspiring Professionals in Kano.

Addressing a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre in Kano yesterday on the activities lined up for the event, the chairman, Organising Committee of the Forum, Engr. Ibrahim Khaleed Inuwa, said the Kano Professionals’ Forum was formed by the past and present national Presidents of professional associations from Kano state.

The aims and objectives of the Forum, according to him, are mentoring of University students, graduates as well as professionals that were yet to appreciate the value of their respective professions in addition to speaking to government at state and national levels on professional and developmental issues that affect communities.

He said the mentorees would be sourced from the professional associations and the Universities which include; Nigerian Society of Engineers and Nigerian Medical Associations in addition to Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the Nigerian Bar Association.

He said the former Minister of National Planning, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, were among the resource persons, who would make a presentation on the position of Kano professionals in the Nigerian professionals’ landscape, while Arc. Ibrahim A. Haruna would make a presentation on who is a professional in addition to another paper to be presented by A. B. Mahmoud on how to reach the pinnacle of one’s profession.

He added that there would also be a syndicate session after the plenary one, while the Communiqué would be presented by Prof. Munzali Jibril, who would be the chairman of the Communiqué Committee.