Kano suspends director, 9 others over ‘fraud’

Share This





















The Kano state government has suspended a director in the Ministry of Finance and 9 staff of the Ministry of local government over alleged diversion of millions of naira meant for payment of salaries.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Head of Service, Muhammad Na’iya, and made available to journalists in Kano, yesterday.

The statement further revealed that the nine local government employees were scheduled officers under the platform of REMITA.

According to the report, the government has handed over four employees of the Kano State Pension Funds Trustee, including two top members of Kano Pension Union to police authorities for investigation.

The four persons, whose case files had been handed over to the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation, were accused of connivance to siphon public funds.

Furthermore, the statement expressed the state governor’s concern over the salary scam, warning that “any violation of due process, contravening the government’s quest against corruption would not go unpunished.”

It added that the state government would deploy the necessary machinery to recover all the diverted funds.

Like this: Like Loading...