Kano to decongest gridlocks in metropolis

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Kano state government has expressed its determination to execute viable projects, with a view to decongesting heavy gridlocks in major roads within Kano Metropolitan area.

The Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Shehu Haruna Lambu, disclosed this while receiving a high powered delegation from the Federal Ministry of Transport who paid him a courtesy visit.

Lambu said the current ongoing project being executed by the present administration in Kano was an effort aimed at allowing free vehicular passage and free movement, as well as that of goods and services, in order enhance socio-economic development.

In his remarks, the deputy director of roads and transport, Mr. Alford Abah, also leader of the delegation, said they were in Kano for a pilot survey of sign and signals of roads introduced by the Federal Ministry of Transport in an efforts to reduce roads accidents and guide road users to used the road in accordance with the rules and regulations.