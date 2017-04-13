Recently, I was questioning myself: Why is the establishment of the Kano ultra-modern market still pending? It would be a great achievement for any government to transform that plan into reality because it would make Kano answer its name loudly as the “Centre of Commerce” and it would be a pride of the nation and Africa as a whole as it would promote economic activities, open up employment opportunities, reduce poverty and generate revenue for the country, among others.

Therefore, I wish to use this medium to encourage the government on its establishment. Congratulations to the people of Kano and Nigeria as a whole.

Ibrahim Salisu Na’inna,

Dambatta, Kano