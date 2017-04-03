Kano varsity debunks registration fees hike rumour

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Management of Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST) has debunked the rumour making the rounds that it had increased the registration fee for returning and fresh students.

In a press statement in Kano, the Management stated that the university was the only one in the country that charged the least registration fee of N21, 100 and N22, 800 for returning and fresh students, respectively, from indigenes, while non-indigenes pay N50, 800 and N49.100 for returning and fresh students, respectively.

It stated that the Senate of the University was the only body responsible for taking such crucial decision, adding that “up till this moment, no action has been taken to that effect.”

In a related development, the Management of the University has also debunked the allegation that there were financial irregularities in the way monies in the coffers of the University were being spent, affirming that monies were judiciously spent in line with the laid down procedures.

The management wondered why “peddlers of such baseless and unfounded rumour did not appreciate the modest achievements of the vice-chancellor since his assumption of office which include; the employment of over 300 academic staff, successful accreditation of 21 academic programmes, international and local collaboration, among others.”

It added that it had considered the rumour and the allegation as an outright attempt to smear the image of the University, stressing that the University was committed to the expansion and consolidation of the monumental feats it had achieved so far.