Kashamu, aide sued over threat to lawyer’s life

Share This





















Stories by Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

A serving senator, Prince Buruji Kashamu and his Senior Legislative Assistant (SLA) Hon. Onamusi Onadeko, have been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja over an alleged threat to the life of a lawyer, Dr. Babatunde Olokun.

Senator Kashamu representing Ogun West in the Senate and his aide were said to have allegedly issued several death threats against the Abuja-based legal practitioner over their irreconcilable differences in a business transaction on the 2016 Hajj pilgrimage.

In the suit with No FHC/ABJ/C5/787/2016 instituted by Mr. Morris Odeh on behalf of the plaintiff, Dr. Babatunde Olokun claimed that Kashamu and his aide who are the 1st and 2nd defendants in the court action, have been persistently putting his life under threat with incessant phone calls and text messages.

In an application for the enforcement of his fundamental right to personal liberty, the plaintiff sought court declaration that the continuous murderous threats via phone calls and his harassment by the senator and his aide was unconstitutional and a violation of his right to life as guaranteed under section 33 of the 1999 constitution.

He also sought a declaration that it is unlawful for the Senator and his aide to use the officers of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest detain, harass or otherwise interfere with his personal liberty without any lawful cause.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) is the 3rd defendant in the case

In an 8 paragraph affidavit in support of the application deposed by the Plaintiff himself, he claimed to be Managing Director of Design Travel and Tours Limited, a company based in Abuja.

The legal practitioner averred that on July 13, 2016, Senator Kashamu, through his organization “Omo Ilu Foundation” entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with him for the sponsorship of 14 pilgrims to the 2016 hajj.

Plaintiff further claimed that at a point, Senator Kashamu sought to repudiate the contract with him and that he (the Senator) also requested for the refund of N14million after the contract had been substantially executed.

He claimed the Senator caused his arrest, intimidation, harassment and detention by police at the Maitama area command in Abuja.

The maintained that the transaction between him and the first defendant was purely civil and that the money paid for the transaction had been substantially utilized for the purpose contained in the agreement.

The lawyer further averred that in spite of the transparency in the transaction, the Senator and his aide have continued to maliciously put his life under consistent threats.

He urged the court to grant his application in the interest of justice and his affidavit evidence having been made in good faith and in accordance with the oath act 2004.

Plaintiff therefore urged the court to declare that the continuous murder threat to his life by the 1st and 2nd defendants is un-constitutional and a violation of his right to life as guaranteed under section 33 of the 1999 constitution.

He also demanded for compensation of N10million jointly and severally as damages for his unlawful arrest unwarranted continuous threats, harassment and infringement on his fundamental right.

When the matter came up before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba it was adjourned till February 8, to enable the defendants file their defence.

Like this: Like Loading...