Katsina probes 2016 hajj fraud

By Hamidu Sabo Katsina Katsina state government has inaugurated an eight-man committee to investigate alleged fraud by committee offi cials from the state during the 2016 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

Th e committee is being chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties at the Offi ce of the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu Safana, and has members drawn from the Ministries of Justice and Religious Aff airs and the State Audit. While inaugurating the committee, the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu explained that the committee would investigate the failure of the Hajj offi cials to secure accommodation for some of the pilgrims at the holy land.

Also among the terms of reference of the committee is to probe the fraudulent exchange rates used to short-change some pilgrims from the state which left them bankrupt throughout the period of the pilgrimage. Th e deputy governor urged members of the committee to carry out the investigations without fear or favour and to indict all persons involved in the misconduct.

Speaking on behalf of members of the committee, the chairman Alhaji Suleiman Safana, said the committee will carry out its probe with fairness. Th e committee is to submit its report in four weeks