Katsina spends N5.6bn on water in 2 years

Allocates N17bn in 2017

By Abdulrahman A. Abdulrauf

Abuja

The All Progressives Congress-led government in Katsina state, has revealed that it spent N5.626,303,927.74 on the provision of water across the state since coming on board in 2015.

Similarly, the sum of N14billion has been allocated for the water subsector in the 2017 budget.

With this development, the government said, there would be more schools enrolment, 60% of water borne diseases that mostly affect children, stands reduced, while there will also be a positive impact on the industrial development of the state.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Salisu M. Dandume, disclosed this at a recent interaction with newsmen in Katsina.

He listed some of the projects to include those just mobilised, completed, as well as ongoing.

Some of those just mobilised are; the upgrading of Malumfashi Dam and Rehabilitation at the cost of N1.474,200,559.65, and construction of comprehensive solar-based semi-urban water supply scheme in Kafur/Mashi (N199. 453,380).

In the completed category are the rehabilitation of Daura water supply scheme (N34,300,450), restoration of Malumfashi water supply (N141,000,000), condition survey of electro-mechanical equipment in the six urban water schemes(N10,661,000), replacement of filter media in Dutsinma, Jibia Funtua, as well as the procurement /installation of 750KVA transformer for Jibia water works at N7,560,000 among others.

Projects in the ongoing procurement installation of high-lift pump at Funtua old water works(N28,907,570) , and procurement/installation of high-lift pump, non-return valves and butterfly valves at Ajiwa water works, category include(N86,650,000), while the rehabilitation/upgrading of Ajiwa water works warded at the cost of N1.996,861.690.85 is 45% completed.

Providing some insight into the water situation before the Aminu Masari administration came on board, the commissioner said: “Water situation is the worst since the creation of the state.

“All the water treatment plants in the state were operating below 50% of their installed capacity. Even if these treatment plants operate optimally, they cannot meet the current demand of the populace.

“Consequently, water supply in the urban towns of the state is less than 10% of the required average of 120 liter per capita per day.”

“Out of over 41 semi-urban water supply schemes in the state, not up to 20% were operational. Lack of genuine political will have rendered most rural water schemes unserviceable.

“Six urban towns, Katsina, Daura, Funtua, Dutsinma, Malumfashi and Jibia fall into this capacity. Except Daura which has borehole based water supply, the remaining five towns are supplied by the conventional surface water treatment”, Dandume added.