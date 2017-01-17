Kebbi bizmen bemoan extortion by security operatives

Share This





















By Kabiru Dogon Daji

Birnin Kebbi

Businessmen at the Nigeria and Benin Republic border areas in Kebbi state have decried what they described as “frequent extortion and unnecessary seizure” of their commodities by the numerous uniformed men attached to Bagudo local government area.

Speaking to newsmen in Tsamiya, a border town between Nigeria and Benin Republic, the spokesman of the Grains Sellers Association, Kebbi state chapter, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed Zuru, said the burden was too much on them.

Zuru said the incessant harassment and extortion by the operatives drawn from the police, DSS, quarantines, NDLEA, NCDS, Customs, Immigration and local government revenue collectors had forced many businessmen to abandon their trades and opts for something entirely different.

However, the Sole Administrator of Bagudo local government area, Alhaji Abubakar Dantani Zagga, said the Council had planned to set up a security committee that would shoulder the responsibility of policing the border area to know exactly what kind of activities were taking place over there.

