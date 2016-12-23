Khan to launch MMA league in Britain

Share This





















Boxer Amir Khan is planning to launch a team-based mixed martial arts league in Britain in 2017.

The Super Fight League will see eight teams from different parts of Britain competing in a league format.

“MMA is big and getting bigger,” Khan, a financial stakeholder in Indian MMA promotion Super Fight League, told BBC World Service.

“Fighters like Conor McGregor are making a lot of noise. MMA is hitting some high numbers on pay per view.”

Irish fighter McGregor, 28, became the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first dual division champion in November.

Earlier this year, Khan said he would be willing to “put friendship aside” and fight McGregor in the UFC.

The Bolton fighter, 30, added: “I am always going to be involved in boxing but to have my foot in the door with MMA is brilliant.

“The market is massive for us. We want to reach countries like India with a population of 1.2 billion people.”

Last week, Kell Brook’s camp revealed they were in talks with Khan about a fight in May 2017.

Khan had said that Brook, 30, was not a big enough name for him to fight but has since changed his mind after the Sheffield fighter’s battle with Gennady Golovkin, who stopped Brook in September.

“It’s a fight that I would love to have,” added Khan. “I have changed my mind because of the Triple G [Golovkin] fight.

“Kell was smart taking that fight. He knew he was going to get beat but he still took it because he knew he was going to get paid well and make a name for himself.”

