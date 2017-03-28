Kidnapping: Court remands traditional ruler, 3 others

By Usman Ibn Lapai Kaduna

A Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court yesterday has ordered Chief of Kurama in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Mr Damina Ishaku, and three others to be remanded in prison custody pending the commencement of their trial.

Th e monarch and the other accused: Danjuma Barau, Nomau Alhassan and Umar Sani, are facing a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, assault and kidnapping. Th ey have been accused of having a hand in the disappearance of one Yusuf Ori of Kawo Village in Yankasuwa area of the chiefdom. Six other suspects in the case: Abdulkarim Monday; Rabiu Ahmadu; Salisu Abdullahi; Abdullahi Sani; Shehu Caleb and Mohammed Shamsudeen; are said to be at large.

Th e case was adjourned till April 27, for further mention due to the absence of the Chief Magistrate, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, who was said to be attending a seminar. Th e court had earlier fi xed March 27 for further mention of the case.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Anthony Idoko, had told the court that the accused persons conspired on May 10, 2016, and went to the house of Ori, taking him forcefully and handed him over to personnel of the Nigerian Army on the suspicion that he was a member of a kidnapping gang in the area. Idoko, had said that since then, all eff ort to trace the where about of Ori had proved abortive, adding that the off ences were contrary to Section 97, 2