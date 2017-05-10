Kidney transplant: Sanusi pays bill for 22-year-old man

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has sponsored a kidney transplant on a 22-year-old man, Nayif Ismail at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

Ismail had been battling with severe kidney disease for two years as both organs had stopped functioning.

The monarch announced the gesture yesterday when he visited the patient at the Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Hospital where he was undergoing dialysis twice a week.

He said all the necessary arrangements had been completed for the surgery at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

The monarch ordered the Chief Medical Director of the hospital to facilitate immediate transfer of the patient to the AKTH for commencement of the surgery.

“We have made all arrangements for his surgery with AKTH. You should please transfer him immediately to the hospital for the commencement of the operation,” he said.

He, however, urged wealthy individuals in the society to use their wealth in providing succour to the needy.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Usman Aliyu told the Emir that both kidneys had been damaged and pointing out that only way out was the transplant.