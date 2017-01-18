Kofi Annan Foundation promotes agric in Jigawa

Share This





















By Bayo Alabira

Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has said the state government had taken measures to develop the state’s agriculture sector in order to provide food security for all the people.

The governor, who stated this while playing host to Kofi Annan Foundation which paid him a courtesy call yesterday at the Government House in Dutse, said the state would develop 20,000 hectares of farm land for wheat later in the year.

He added that the era of farmers having problems had gone “for good because, presently, the state has established a purchasing centre which gives impetus to agriculture as well as farmers.”

Badaru said the state had done well in the area of wheat, soya beans, rice and sesame production last year, adding that “now the state has some rice milling centres where the products are trashed, par boiled and polished.”

While speaking, the leader of Kofi Annan Foundation and a Senior Adviser for Food and Security, Mr. Tesfai Tecle, said they were in the state to learn how the state was doing in agriculture “because Kofi Annan Foundation’s main objective is to promote agriculture in Africa.”

Like this: Like Loading...