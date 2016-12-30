Kogi ALGON chairman launches empowerment scheme for youth

Share This





















By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

In an effort to eradicate unemployment at the grassroots, the chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kogi state chapter , Alhaji Taufiq Isah, has launched over N200 million skill acquisition, training and empowerment programme.

In his address during the 2016 Odokoro Day celebration in Ijumu local government area of the state, the ALGON chairman hinted that the programme was borne out of his desire to arrest youth restiveness and women unemployment that had bedeviled the people of the grassroots for long.

Isa, who is the administrator of Ijumu local government council charged leaders in the state on the need to develop schemes for integrating the younger and women population into the economy.

“Young men and women formed the fulcrum of any society, it is therefore imperative and necessary for leaders to come to their aide through viable empowerment programmes that can change their lives for better and make them employers of labour. Under skills acquisition, and training center, our youths will be trained with advanced skills.

“On our part as members of ALGON , grassroots development is our priority to ensure that the increasing unemployment among the youth and women reduced to the barest minimum because the larger population of any state in this country lay in the councils”, he said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Foladhade Arike Ayoade commended the ALGON Chairman for the empowerment programme, describing it as well thought out for other office holders to emulate.

She added that the creation of more empowerment schemed will go a long way to reducing unemployment, urging political officer holders in the state to get back to their people through employment programme.

Like this: Like Loading...