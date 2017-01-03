Kogi APC rejects Faleke as Ocholi’s replacement

Share This





















By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Kogi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to appoint Hon James Faleke as minister from the state, saying such attempt will bring serious crisis to the party in the state.

In a statement jointly signed and issued by the leaders of the party from Kogi West, Alhaji Suleiman Ejibunu and Chief Richard Asaje in Lokoja yesterday, stated that the duo said the case in question was the case of Kogi state ministerial slot as it was claimed in some quarters that Honurable James Falek.

According to them “if Faleke and his godfather, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu deserve any and not the Ministerial Slot of Kogi State to avoid serious crisis in the Kogi APC as such move may lead to exit of every prominent, loyal and committed members of the party while aggravating the fractionalization of the party along many divide.

“We are also unequivocally resolute to stop Tinubu expansion into Kogi State or any state in the North Central, we are determine to push out all his consults from Kogi come 2018/2019. It is a task that must be done through all legal/political means. They have failed and they will continue to fail”

The leaders alleged that Faleke was representing Lagos state in the National Assembly, was known to Kogi state APC only during the governorship struggle.

“This generated a lot of discomfort to the founding member of APC who built the party, fought the then sitting government in all national election and won. However, we swallow the pains to fight and won the governorship election in the state.

“Faleke took the party to court up to Supreme Court and lost while some leaders have remain from begging to support, build APC in the state, if those leader’s effort are left to this ugly power play with humiliation of this nature, what type of party and country are we building?, the party asked.

“Giving him such an appointment will amount to providing him fuel to fire on the breakup of APC in the state. Faleke alongside Honourable Buba Jibril in the West Senatorial Area of Kogi State have formed illegal party structures and lay claim to illegal stakeholder structure for which a petition is already before the National Leadership of the party on Hon Buba Jibril.

