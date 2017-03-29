Kogi Assembly suspends member for suing House

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Kogi state House of Assembly yesterday suspended one of the members, Elder Friday Sani, representing Igalamela Odolu constituency for filing a suit before a state High Court in Idah seeking a restraining order against the House of Assembly, the minority leader and the governor.

The House, in their plenary session yesterday, unanimously agreed to suspend the lawmaker for six months on allegations of anti-legislative activities.

The suspension which was at the instance of a motion of urgent public importance filed by Honourable Hassan Abdullahi Bello representing Ajaokuta state constituency, explained that the embattled lawmaker had overreached himself and dragged the image of the House into disrepute.

Seconding the motion, Ahmed Mohammed (APC) representing Ankpa 1, said the motion was long overdue as Friday Sani had always acted contrary to the dictates of the House.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Umar Imam has been served a letter of summons by a state High Court in Idah asking the Assembly to maintain the status quo.

Reacting to the letter of summons, Imam said the issue should not be discussed as it was in court.