Kogi begins infrastructure maintenance levy

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Following the recent passage of Kogi state Revenue Harmonisation Law, the Kogi state Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has begun the collection of Infrastructural Maintenance Levy from motorists across the state.

The official flag off which involved all stakeholders in the transport sector of the state was conducted by the state Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Salisu Ogu, at the newly commissioned state revenue house in Lokoja.

In his address, the chairman of KGIRS, Alhaji Yakubu Oseni, said the levy became imperative in a bid to sustain the current huge infrastructural revamping across the three senatorial districts of the state by Governor Yahaya Bello.

Represented by the Coordinating Director of Operations, Alhaji Sadiq Ibrahim Ohindase, the chairman said after painstaking discussions with the leaders of various transporters, it was unanimously agreed that commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists would make daily remittance of N100.

He added that vehicles with four, 10 and above tyres would pay N200, N500 and N1, 000, respectively.

In a separate remark, the Kogi state Commissioner of Police, Mr. William Inalegwu, and the Sector Commandant, Federal Roads Safety Corps, Mr. Olusegun Martins, emphasised that the prototype of Lagos state development could be actualised in the state.

While pledging to support the initiative of the government to boost its revenue base of the state, the Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, Adayi Lawal, appreciated the zeal displayed by various transport unions to ensure the actualisation of the exercise.

In his remarks, the representative of Road Transport Employees, Comrade Aliyu Akava, while expressing readiness to partner the state government, said the union would ensure a hitch free collection of the levy across the state.