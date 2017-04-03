Kogi confirms one Lassa fever case

Kogi state government yesterday confirmed a case of Lassa fever in Angwan Kura community, in the old market area of Lokoja, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu, disclosed this in a statement.

He said a patient (male), a resident of Angwan Kura, Lokoja, reported at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, with signs and symptoms suggestive of haemorrhagic fever.

“The state epidemiologists immediately responded by sending the patient’s blood sample to the designated laboratory at Federal Specialist Hospital, Irrua, Edo state, for analysis, which came back positive for Lassa fever.”

The commissioner said the patient was eventually transferred to Federal Specialist Hospital Irrua, Edo state, for optimal care.

“The State Rapid Response Team was summoned by the commissioner and provisions were made for source/contact tracing and prophylactic treatment for medical personnel who had contact with the patient before transfer.

“All these have been concluded as all those who have had contact with the patient are currently being closely monitored.

“We are, therefore, uncertain whether he contracted the virus in Ilorin or here in Lokoja.

“All hands are on deck to prevent further spread of the disease as jingles and other means of public enlightenment are currently ongoing.

“Any suspected case of Lassa Fever or any one with useful information related to this subject matter should call this designated 08030607102.” (Premium Times)