Kogi court sentences 2 to death over cattle rustling

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Kogi state High Court, sitting at Okene, has sentenced two notorious cross boarder cattle rustlers, Muhammed Lawal Jaulo and Yusuf Sanni to death by hanging.

The two convicts were charged yesterday before Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi of the Okene division of the High Court of Justice on four counts of criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and culpable homicide, all of which contravene sections of Penal Code.

Justice Majebi found the cattle rustlers guilty on all the four count charge despite their plea of not guilty to the offences.

The prosecution witnessed had told the court that sometimes in January, 2006, one Dauda Abdullahi made a report of the gruesome murder and theft of cows of one Haruna in one of the farms in Okene.

He also told the court that upon further investigation, the accused persons were arrested at Ajase-Ikpo in Kwara State while their leader, Awaijo Wetti, was still at large as at the time of the prosecution.

In his ruling, Justice Majebi declared that the confessions of the accused persons were weighty and admissible in determining the case against them.

“The confessions of the respective accused persons are graphic, direct and the accused persons stated that after killing the deceased Haruna, they went with his cows to Ajase-Ikpo where they were arrested and the cows were recovered in the bush where they kept them”, he said.

The Judge sentenced them to 28 years each on the first three count charges and sentenced them to death by hanging on the fourth charges of culpable homicide.

“It will amount to flying in the face of the evidence before the court to believe the story of the accused persons that they have no knowledge of the commission of the offences and the exhibits tendered except their handsets. To believe same is to believe the holiness of a bishop hanging a talisman on his neck”, said Justice Majebi while pronouncing the court’s verdict.