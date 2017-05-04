Kogi doctors begin strike over unpaid salaries

Kogi state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike over government’s failure to pay doctors’ salaries.

A communiqué jointly signed by its chairman, Tijani Godwin, and Secretary, Zubair Kabiru, after an emergency congress on Tuesday in Lokoja, said the strike would commence on Wednesday (yesterday).

The NMA expressed disappointment over government’s inability to pay the doctors’ salaries and arrears as agreed two months ago, and wondered why it was difficult for government to fulfil basic commitments.

“We have presented our demands to government, but none has been met; we are left with no other option than to go on strike,” the association said.

The medical doctors frowned upon government’s refusal to clear nine doctors during the screening exercise even after they provided all necessary documents, and also decried the consistent deductions in the salaries and arrears of doctors.

The association advised doctors intending to pick up employment with the state government to be “very cautious” as many of their colleagues were owed huge sums.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NMA embarked on a warning strike in December, 2016, but suspended the action after government promised to pay their salaries.

The state government, however, appears to have reneged on that promise, forcing the doctors to abandon the hospitals again.