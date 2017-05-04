Kogi has lost it again

Abdullahi Suleiman Otiwe

To understand the personality failure of General Sani Abacha, the most corrupt and cruel political leader Africa has ever produced, one needs to examine the three types of minds that Niccolo Machiavelli addressed in his classical book on political renaissance in Italy during his time. Perhaps these minds are deeply rooted in accounting for the success and failure of any political leader of our own time too.

In his book titled: “The Prince”, Machiavelli placed much emphases on leadership success and failure to the resultant effect of the type of mind possessed by a leader. According to him, there are three types of minds and one thinks: a) about itself; b) about others; c) neither about itself nor others.

He said however that the first of the minds is not defective but the most healthy one because it will help the leader in the choice of his cabinet to select those that will maintain his reputation.

For him, a mentally active gentleman would likely think about his image and the effect of disrupting it. With this self-thinking mind, he will go far from selfishness to make perfectionist and in his administrative policies, he will grossly excel as a leader.

While this is true, few Nigerians in politics today think much about their images and reputation. Many do not even believe in any personal virtue. This is responsible for the myriads of misrule in governance of this country and the prime motivator of the political saying “if you can’t beat them; you join them”.

Another cause of leadership failure due to lack of this mind of thinking is that it has succeeded in choosing politics as a career and corruption as the way of life for some people.

Not until recently that change of government was able to prove to some people that to loot public funds is a national disgrace rather than bagging home national medal. Few realise till today that they have this mind to think about themselves which is honourable.

Coming to the second type of mind, the mind that thinks about others.

Machiavelli eloquently said it is honourable for a leader to think much about others by taking into consideration of what the people will feel if this is that or that is this. By this, the people will be able to evaluate government’s policy in relation to their welfare.

The people will give favourable nods to a just policy and when it is unjust, they will attack it by every possible means proportionate to the harshness of the policy.

A leader who has this kind of mind is thought sympathetic and would be sympathised with by the people when anything happens to him by the force to which the people have no control over. I have cause to reason this kind of mind will make a best leader that would be worshiped and adored from generation to generation making him a hero.

However, the last of the minds is that which thinks neither about itself nor others.

It is said that such a mind is dead and not useful at all even to that man on the street.

The mind is said to be defective and dead chiefly because it is unproductive in leadership. A leader who possesses such a mind is said to be half-dead and half-living and will breed cabinet that will help him ruin himself by way of meting harsh policies on the people.

A leader with this mind can make no difference in whichever system of government he finds himself. Since all men are alike, in military, he is at best a beast, a dictator arresting oppositions, violating the fundamental rights of the citizens and meting harsh economic policies that will pursue the poor to their graves. He rules with frustration and will not hesitate to incarcerate even an infant.

So what happens if a political leader who by fortune found himself in democracy with this ill-fated mind? I will answer that sharply since

I am not theorising.

The political experiences between the Kogi state ex-governors; Prince Abubakar Audu and Ibrahim Idris, to Idris Wada and Abubakar

Audu are all interesting but in the end the stories always end sad for the innocent Kogites who became the receiving ends melted with hardship due to legal expenditures and they would spend time to govern with many excuses about their inability to pay workers’ salaries and to undertake tangible capital projects. That is how Kogi lost it in the past.

Coming to the present administration of Yahaya Bello, the drama started like a joke. When Prince Abubakar the obvious winner of the November 21, 2015 election died before the conclusion of the election, although almost 95 percent of the votes were cast but the election was declared inconclusive in consideration of the remaining 5 percent votes, the incumbent Bello was used to replace Audu through the lacuna in the constitution.

Given that as a government without test of democracy, what are we likely to call such? May be anything you can imagine. But ever since the emergence of Bello, the state has been witnessing surplus problems one of which is the nonpayment of salaries to some workers which has led to closure of all tertiary institutions in the state for more than three months now.

Well, Bello said he is fighting criminals in the state. This is a just cause but the storm is getting closer. Also Austin Okai’s arrest beamed bad signal to democracy and that is why I have always wondered if this is a military era of Abacha or democracy. I think he has just started learning government and leadership. This must be an interesting moment in his life.

Otiwe wrote from Lokoja, Kogi state