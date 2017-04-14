Kogi NDLEA arrests 9, seizes 1,020.1kg cannabis sativa

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kogi command, has disclosed a total seizure of 1, 020.1 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) within the last four weeks in Kogi.

The state Commander of the NDLEA, Alhaji Idris Bello, who disclosed this while speaking with the newsmen in Lokoja said nine suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures between March 13 and April 11.

He added that the command’s patrol team on April 11 intercepted a Mercedes 814 truck marked Kaduna: MKA 138 YJ at Crusher Village on Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway with four persons including the driver on board.

According to him, one Maharazu Mohammed, 59, was arrested from the truck with 147 blocks of packed Indian hemp weighing 199.2 kilogrammes hidden in sheets of rough cartons and meant for delivery to one Dan Hutu at Hotoro quarters in Kano.

Philip Dangla, 32, from plateau state was also arrested with 37.2 kilogrames of the substance in same truck but heading to Zaria in Kaduna state, while Sanusi Sani, driver of the vehicle and his motor boy, Abdullahi Mohammed, were arrested for their involvement.

Bello further said one Stanley Duru, 44, from Orlu in Imo state was arrested on March 20, with 421 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 377.8 kilogrammes concealed in false compartments constructed in Volkswagen Combi Transporter marked Kano: XE 371 GWL.

Duru, who was en-route Abuja, said he loaded the exhibit from Otua in Edo state same as his driver, Femi Ojabo, 27 from Isua in Ondo with equal volume of cannabis weighing 377.8kg intercepted at Crusher village in Lokoja.

Haruna Salihu, 30, driver from Adavi local government of Kogi was also arrested with 14.4kg of the prohibited substance packed in 23 polythene bags and hidden in the engine compartment and under the seats of the Volkswagen Sharon with registration number Abuja, KJ 324 BB.

Abubakar Sunday, 31-year-old civil servant was nabbed with 13.5kg of the substance on April 11, at Okenya in Igalamela council area of Kogi, while Hamza Zakari, 25, painter from Dekina was caught with 200 grammes of Indian hemp at Ganaja Village waterside.

He appealed to the general public to assist the command with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of drug peddlers and dealers, adding that the task of ridding Kogi of illicit drugs was enormous and should not be left for the agency alone.

He noted that the central location of Kogi with about 10 states traversing it daily to and from the northern parts of the country had put the state in a precarious situation and urged all stakeholders to assist the agency in carrying out its functions.