Kogi okays N2bn for ex- political appointees

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Kogi state government has released the sum of N2 billion for the payment of salaries and severance packages of immediate past political office holders in all the 21 local government councils of the state.

Former Governor, Captain Idris Wada’s administration owed the political office holders the money form of salaries and allowances.

The state governor who made this known when the Chairman, National Councilors Forum, Kogi state chapter, Hon Musa Abdullahi Adakeke and the Secretary Hon Muhammed Idris Omale, led over 500 members on a thank you visit to the governor.

According to the governor, his administration will continue to welcome whoever was ready to work with him, adding that everybody in the state belonged to his administration.

Bello noted that his administration has paid former Chairmen and Secretaries of local government councils part of their salaries and severance packed owed by the immediate past administration of Captain Idris Wada.

The governor, who donated 18-setter bus for the forum promised to appoint numbers of the forum to the key position of the New Direction administration.

Earlier, the chairman of the forum, Adekeke had commended the governor for paying part of their salary and severance packages, stressing that they appreciate the dogged determination of the governor to transform the state in the area of infrastructure at the rural and urban cities.

“This will help in no small measures to engage handful number of our youth on gainful employment thereby reducing the incidences of crime rate in the state and its environs,” he said.

Adekeke appealed to the governor to provide 5,000 APC membership cards to them and their numerous supporters and approve a date for their official and formal decamping to All Progressive Congress (APC).

