Kogi probe panel submits report to govt

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Kogi state government on October, 2016, to probe two previous administrations in the state between 2003 and 2016 has submitted the report of its findings to the government.

Presenting the report to the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in Lokoja yesterday, the chairman, Justice Wada Abubakar Umar, said the Commission was mandated to investigate all contracts awarded by the two previous governments.

Umar added that parts of the mandate given to the commission was to determine whether the contracts were executed in line with contract agreements and also capture the sum of money that accrued to the state as well as tracing and recover all monies and properties belonging to the state.

According to him, the commission relied on memoranda, summons and public hearings as part of instrument used in the discharge of its assignment.

He disclosed that a total of 71 witnesses appeared to give testimonies on the activities of the two previous administrations in the state under probe, expressing the hope that when the report was implemented, it would help to boost good governance, transparency and accountability in the system.