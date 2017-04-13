Kogi road crash claims 11

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Eleven persons yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident that occurred at Ohiana area, along Okene-Auchi road in Kogi state.

An eyewitness report, in collaborated with the Okene Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said the accident which occurred at about 6am yesterday was caused by a head-on collision between a Toyota Hiace Hilux bus with Registration No: Delta AYB 939 XP, belonging to Big Joe Transport Company and a trailer truck loaded with cement.

FRSC unit commander, Dr. Sunday Ogungbemi, disclosed that the Toyota Hiace Hilux Bus which had 22 passengers on board was heading to Warri from Abuja when the accident occurred.

He further disclosed that their investigation revealed that the accident might have been caused by over-speeding by the driver of the bus who lost control and crashed into the trailer truck that was coming from Okpella.

The unit commander, whose unit carried out the evacuation of the victims, stated that 11corpses were deposited in the morgue at the Okene General Hospital, while the 11 passengers that survived sustained various degrees of injury and had been taken to the hospital in Okene for medical attention.

He cautioned motorists not to see the road as a race track for unhealthy competition adding that the recent accident had, again, justified the reason the FRSC “is canvassing for the installation of speed limit device on vehicles in order to mitigate unnecessary deaths on our roads.”

He called on road users to be more careful during the Easter Season and advised passengers not to leave their fate in the hands of drivers.