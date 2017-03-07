Kogi to boost culture, tourism for revenue generation

By Oyibo Salihu Lokoja-

In an eff ort to diversify Kogi state economy from federal allocation, the state government is set to boost its Culture and Tourism sector for revenue generation. Th e Special Adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello on Culture and Tourism Lewis Asubiojo who disclosed this in Lokoja while speaking with Journalists yesterday, said the need for government at all levels to source for alternative revenue generation had become imperative inview of the ongoing economic recession caused by bad leadership of the immediate past administration in the country as well as the alarming fall in the price of the crude oil at the international market.

Asubiojo commended Governor Yahaya Bello’s plan to give value to all the historical relics in the state for the purpose of attracting revenue from tourists in the state. Th e Special Adviser also appreciated the Governor’s eff orts towards the preservation of the state cultural heritage and to project it to the global world. He noted with delight the excellent performance of the contigents from Kogi State in the last year’s National Festival For Arts and Culture at Abuja where they took fi rst position at the competition.

Asubiojo said the cultural festival was a laudable initiative which gave the state the opportunity to showcase its cultural potentials to the outside world and praised the governor for the release of money to ensure that the state participated. He called on the Hoteliers operating in the state to ensure that they don’t give accommodation to strangers with criminal intention following the alarming rate of kidnapping and armed robbery ravaging the state in recent times.