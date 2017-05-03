Kpaduma residents decry continuous demolitions, threats

By Adeola Tukuru

Kpaduma residents have decried what they described as the “continuous demolitions and threats of further demolition of houses” in the community.

Spokesperson of the community, Bala Iyah, in a letter to the Chairman, House Ad- hoc Committee on FCT Area Council and Ancillary Matters, Zapaniah Jisalo, lamented that their farm lands had been taken over as they were being destroyed without compensations.

Bala further said they had not benefited “anything since the coming of the FCT to Abuja,” adding that “instead, it is from one hardship to another from taking over our farmlands, which are our only source of livelihood without compensation and chasing us from the large expanse of land.”

He said: “As if that is not enough, we are constantly under serious threats by allottees to take over the remaining portion where our houses are located.

“We are constantly being pressurised with demolition by allottees with the aid of the military and policemen who constantly beat up, brutalise, de-humanise and even lock up indigenes who attempt to stop such demolition.

Also, the secretary of the community, Simon Baba Yerima (JP), said they were not violent people and do not want to take laws into their hands, but that “enough is enough.”

“We cannot be turned to aliens in our own country, just as we cannot be turned into internally displaced persons that we are not and will never be,” he said.

The secretary further lamented that “since the inception of FCT, no reasonable land allocation has been allocated to the indigenes as they are yet to see proper and adequate resettlement scheme.”

“We are yet to benefit anything we can hold and testify or share and these is really unfortunate.”