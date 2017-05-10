Kugbo residents petition AEDC over epileptic power supply

By Donald Iorchir

Kugbo-I residents under Karu in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have petitioned the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over epileptic power supply and non-issuance of pre-paid meters.

The situation, they said, had resulted to outrageous billing of consumers by the company’s officials in Kugbo without any justifiable means.

In a two-page petition written by Barrister Terfa T. Agundu, counsel to the community leader, Chief Ayuba Kninya, and signed by 30 other members, called for prompt intervention and discreet investigation into the matter.

The petition, with reference number, KUG/RES/CEO/ AEDC/2017/01, read in part: “For years, Kugbo-I have been experiencing epileptic power supply, crazy bills, incessant explosion of the transformer thereby leaving the entire place in a total blackout, the development affect business activities in the area.”

The lawyer requested the AEDC, in conjunction with the Ministry of Power and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), to “immediately supply the residents with prepaid meters as well take urgent steps to boost their power supply and address frequent outages.”

“Some of the light bills show that the billing system had no limit, ranging from any amount the AEDC officials feel like, as from 5, 10, 7 and even 30 thousand naira for just a room based on their physical assessments.”

Confirming the development, the leader of Tiv Community in Kugbo-I, Zaki Patrick Akura-Abagu, told Blueprint, on Monday, that “we

have light just one day which doesn’t last for even 24 hours.”

He called on the government and other relevant stakeholders to look into the unbecoming issue of electricity in the area with a view to addressing the impasses.

All efforts made by our correspondent to speak to the area manager of the company for comments on the matter proved abortive.