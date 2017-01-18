Kuje area council presents N4.52bn budget for 2017

Share This





















By Donald Iorchir

Kuje area council has presented a budget of N4, 517, 842, 480 billion as its proposed expenditure for the 2017 financial year.

Presenting the budget estimate to the council legislature for approval, the chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Danladi Galadima, who christened it “Budget of Reality,” said personnel costs would take the larger chunk of the proposal with N1, 363, 353, 245, while overhead costs was pegged at N454 million, capital expenditure will take N603, 452, 89 million.

Galadima gave a breakdown of the estimates by indicating that out of the N2.426 billion proposed for expenditure, works and housing especially township/rural roads would take the largest share of N242 million or 40.23% of the total budget and would be followed by administration which got N113.6 million.

Others are education N60 million, health N68 million, environment N85.5million while agriculture received N33.5 million or 5% of the budget estimates.

The budget estimate showed that, the area council expects total net revenue of N2,426, 335, 917 for the New Year with statutory allocations contributing N1.133, 391, 372, while VAT will bring in N2, 371, 698, 900 among other revenue receipts expected in the year.

The chairman urged the legislative to expedite action on the budget “so that the administration can hit the ground running in the provision of social amenities to the people.”

Responding, the speaker of the Kuje Legislature, Hon. Samson Gomna Waziri, promised that the

House would speedily review the budget for its quick passage, even as he commended the chairman for bringing the estimates in time to the legislature.

