Kuje communities protest AEDC billing

By Donald Iorchir

Several communities in Kuje area council have protested against the high bills dispatched to them by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and called on the federal government to probe the company for refusing to provide metres to consumers.

Residents, especially those on Shadadi, Lonto road organised a protest match which took them to the office of the AEDC to register their grievances.

They carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘please give us meter,’‘one room N8, 870 per room, ‘government should investigated AEDC, Kuje,’

‘AEDC, the most corrupt organisation, etc.’

They told our correspondent that they were tired of making do with estimated billings and infrequent supply of electricity.

Leader of the protesters, Mr. Sotonye Dabotutubo Henrry, said they had endured enough cheating from the electricity distribution company and would not take any more breaches from them.

He disclosed that the AEDC imposed a flat rate bill of N5, 000 monthly on each tenant, but later increased the amount to between N7, 000 and N8, 870 monthly per room.

He wondered how an average farmer or artisan could get N7, 000 or N8, 870 monthly to pay to AEDC “in these hard times.”

Addressing the protestants at AEDC office in Kuje, the Area Manager, Hajia Jumai Suleiman, appealed to them to remain calm, promising that their complaints would be looked into.

He promised to relay their grievances to the head office for effective resolution of the matter, assuring that meters would soon be distributed throughout the territory free of charge.

Suleiman appealed to members of the communities to be peaceful, she urged them to report any staff of the AEDC “who requests for money for distribution and installing of the meters so that such person can be prosecuted.”

When contacted, the chairman, Kuje area council, Alhaji Abdullahi Danladi Galadima, said those affected should endeavour to settle their bills “so that AEDC can serve them better” and appealed to them to live in peace in their various communities.

