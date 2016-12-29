Kuje council boss tasks residents on peace

Share This





















By Donald Iorchir

The chairman, Kuje area council, Alhaji Abdullahi Danladi Galadima, has admonished Kuje residents to embrace peace and be their brother keepers and pray for the country to succeed.

The chairman gave this advice while congratulating Christian faithful, especially, those residing in Kuje area council Abuja-FCT as they mark Christmas and the coming new year, 2017.

He stated that only through peace and stability that Nigeria can achieve sustainable development in all spheres.

He stated that while people were celebrating, they should remember that, Christmas is not only a time for celebration, but also for sober reflection in our lives.

He enjoined them to pray for his administration to succeed and overcome the current economic challenges facing our country, adding that, the current economic challenges will not last forever.

He called for prayers for the success of the country’s leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari for God to continue to guide, protect and give him the wisdom to steer the affairs of the country and actualise the change mantra of his administration.

Galadima said, this administration is aimed at repositioning the economy and empowering the people of Kuje to depend less on government.

The chairman lauded religious leaders in the council for bringing peace through their teachings and good activities for the development of the area council.

On security, he said that there was no better time than this spiritual occasion to offer prayers for the country, even as he commended the federal government efforts for defeating Boko Haram sect, adding that we are resolute about the security of lives and property which remains a priority of his administration.

