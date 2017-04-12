Kuje council leaders explain delay in projects execution

Some leaders of Kuje area council administration have given more insights into the circumstances that led to the delay in projects execution across the 10 political wards of the Council.

They spoke yesterday in Kuje on the sideline of complaints from some quotas, especially from the electorate.

Speaker of the Area Council, Hon. Samson Gomna Waziri, and the Council’s Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bako, told newsmen that the Kuje council roadmap for development was becoming difficult to actualise due to paucity of funds.

They said on the assumption of office, the present administration led by Abdullahi Galadima never envisaged that the system would be so difficult in area of resources that could assist in carrying out meaningful projects.

They, therefore, called on the residents to support the administration’s drive towards making life better for the people by contributing their quota to enhance revenue generation.

The duo further explained that there were plans to bring the dividends of good governance to the residents, but that the drop in revenue allocation to the Council had crippled the arrangement.

According to them, it is not easy to pay staff salaries as expected due to the decreased allocation to the Council.

The leader, however, assured the people that the administration was ready to work out additional ways that could support the monthly allocations.

They, therefore, urged traders and other stakeholders to support the administration’s strive to open up better revenue generation initiatives that would complement the federal government’s allocations.