Kuje VIO tasks motorists on illegal motor parks

By Donald Iorchir

Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), also known as VIO, Kuje area council unit command, has disclosed that multiple illegal motor parks in the area, if not dismantled, would constitute security threat to the area.

The newly posted Kuje unit Area Commander, Osim Samuel Osim, who made the call, urged the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kuje branch, to liaise with other relevant groups to end the springing up of illegal motor parks.

He said the issue was raising security concern in the area, especially on Kuje-Gwagwalada road, which, according to him, was experiencing security lapses, noting that “another security threat in Kuje now is the issue of One Chance.”

Osim, who was answering questions from Blueprint on the measures put in place by the command to check crime at motor parks, said as a result of the “lack of proper organisation by transport unions, it is difficult to know real motorists that ply the route, especially in area of preventing crime.”

The commander, therefore, advised the transport union to “come together and address the issue of factions to help security agents in combating crime within and beyond the Council.”

Osim, who is just few months on posting to Kuje area council, said there was no going back on prosecuting the offenders to bring sanity on all routes in the area.

He thanked Kuje Council Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Danladi Galadima, for the role he played in sustaining Kuje on security matters.