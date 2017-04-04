Kukah: 40 years of service to God and humanity

By Comrade John Aaga

This news commentary examines the sterling scholarly achievements of Bishop Kukah in academia as he marks forty years in priesthood to facilitate access into his knowledge and research for consultation by posterity.

One of the Africa’s much admired intellectual religious colossi and the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, His Lordship, Most Revd Matthew Hassan Kukah Ph D was born during August break to a Christian family of Mr Kukah on 31August, 1952 in Anchuna, Ikulu Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria. He received his primary education at St Fidelis’ Primary School, Zangon in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, in Kaduna State.

He proceeded to St Joseph’s Minor Seminary, Zaria, where he obtained his Senior Secondary School Certificate in 1970 and thereafter he proceeded to St Augustine’s Major Seminary (SAMS), Jos, Plateau State, where he obtained a Bachelors Degree in Philosophy and Theology from the Urban University Rome in 1976. Kukah was ordained a Catholic priest in the Order of Melchizedek (Ad multos annos) on 19 December, 1976 by the Emeritus Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Dr Peter Jatau, at Holy Family Parish which was under Kaduna before Kafanchan Diocese was carved out in 1995. Shortly after his ordination he became Associate Priest in Kaduna between1977 and 1978.

Kukah obtained a Diploma in Religious Studies at University of Ibadan in 1976, Master’s Degree in Peace Studies from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom in 1981 and Doctoral Degree in Political Science from University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies In 1990in 1990. He had another Master’s Degree in Public Policy at J F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University in 2004. Kukah was a Senior Rhodes Fellow at Oxford University- St Anthony’s College between 2001 and 2003.

Since then Kukah became meteoric as Lecturer, Dean of Students at SAMS, Jos (1978-79). He was Rector, Junior Seminary, Zaria (1981-82), and the like. He also received an Honorary Noma Commendation (NNC) in 1994.

Kukah’s writing is extraordinary. A good number of people across the globe so much believe that he might have attended the same school with the late literary icon, Professor Chinualumugo Albert Achebe (Chinua Achebe), since his writing has Achebe’s style.

When an endearing Kukah writes and preaches peace and sings justice, even if a woman is roasting a two-slim-tuber-yam over firewood in the kitchen for the last born in the family, she forgets completely and allows them become charcoal until the husband reminds her of them with a quarrel, but her answer would be: ‘Are you not aware that Bishop Kukah is preaching peace and singing justice and I was engrossed in it?” And if it is in the church, everyone sleeps and forgets about their problems.

One of the greatest achievements of the intellectual religious colossus and bishop of peace of the universe, Kukah, is his countless chains of publications.

He is prolific with diverse writing in all human endeavours and even lost track of his publications as his major contribution to the knowledge bank. When Kukah is in his office, he is busily seen at the table with a system typing an article or a speech to be delivered at a higher seat of learning.One wonders so much the store of energy in him to combine both writing and church work which are uncommon gifts amidst peace and advisory roles he plays across continents, but he would never complain.

Whenever Bishop Kukah writes a book, its beauty takes readers’ breathe away. On the one hand, he sounds unhappy anytime he does not write and when he speaks on peace and justice, one knows that peace is with African continent. On the other hand, if Kukah does not write, he normally speaks to the crowd for more than 366 minutes about world peace. He is the first author of the very first book, Witness to Justice: An Insider’s Account of Nigeria’s Truth Commission which earns him international acclaim.

Besides his fleet of books, he has published over 300 articles in reputable journals across the globe. And it is impossible to talk about his literary scholarship as a successful writer. But for Kukah, if he does not write for one week, he notices it. If he does not write for three weeks, his contemporaries notice it. If he does not write for one month, publishers notice it. If he does not write for one and a half months, readers notice it. If he does not write for two months, the world notices it and the Pontiff issues him a yellow card for breaking the chains of writing.

Kukah at his own age as a forty-year-old-Catholic priest, his prolific writing has not reached menopause. He is generally liked by all students and academics at all levels of higher learning. He has on several occasions granted interviews on topical issues bothering the nation at large. Kukah is the most quoted authority on Peace Studies of his generation.

It is our belief to construct a creative and an enduring scenario for Nigeria’s intellectual scholarship. Our faith in that successful future rests, not on a wider coverage of issues bothering our good people, but particularly on our confidence of our intellectual religious colossi as Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah in his capacity to be worthy trustee of Nigeria’s posterity.

Today, Kukah, like Okonkwo in Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, is at the centre of the world’s peace interest and renowned not only for his intellectual literary scholarship on world’s peace, but enormous contributions to facilitate access into his repository of knowledge and research for consultation by posterity.

Aaga is of the English Department, Intercontinental College, Kano