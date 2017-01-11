Kure’s ideas were always progressive – Gana

Share This





















By Baba Yusuf

Abuja

A former information minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, yesterday described the former Governor of Niger state, Engr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi-Kure, who died on Sunday at a German Hospital, as “a man with progressive ideas.”

Gana, the traditional title holder of Hasken Nupe, who spoke at a forum in Abuja, said he was deeply touched when he received the news that Kure had passed on.

He said: “Alhaji Abdullahi-Kure will greatly miss in politics of Niger state and Nigeria as a whole, he was always full of ideas deeply committed to the progress and development of our people.

“His death is a monumental loss, not to the Lapai Emirate, but to the entire Niger state and Nigeria. He will be greatly missed.

“We the people of Niger state received the extremely bad news of the death Engr A A Kure, our former Governor with great shock, describing the deceased as a man of exemplary character, humble and respectful leader.”

Gana stressed that late Kure was a man of exemplary character, humble, respectful whose sound knowledge and doggedness in polity would always be remembered.

“We pray that the good lord will comfort his dear wife, Senator Zainab Kure and the entire family, may the noble soul of the ex-governor rest in perfect peace”

“We also condole the governor, Alhaji Sani Bello, his family, people, the former President Bababngida whom he was very close to, and all those our leaders who advised and helped him when he served as the governor.”

While praying the Almighty God to grant late Kure eternal rest, Gana enjoyed the members of the family to bear his loss with calm and fortitude.

Gana urged all and sundry in the state, particularly his bereaved family, to be consoled by the fact that “it is only God that gives and takes life whenever He pleases.”

