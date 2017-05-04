Kwara gov woos investors to state

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has assured local and foreign investors of an enabling environment for their investment in the state.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday while receiving the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, at the Government House in Ilorin.

He said his government was prepared to give necessary support and encouragement to investors in order to make the state the preferred choice of profitable businesses.

Ahmed appealed to the people of the state to be receptive to investors so as to facilitate speedy economic growth and development.

The governor, who identified agriculture as a key driver of the economy, acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government in revamping the agriculture sector.

He said reviving the sector would serve as a means of diversifying the economy and creating employment opportunities.

Ahmed also commended the Federal Government for its drive to achieve self sufficiency in sugar production through backward integration.

“The federal government’s effort at achieving self sufficiency in sugar production is commendable and the backward integration will revive the sugar sub-sector in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Abubakar said she was in the state to visit Lafiagi Sugar Plant in Edu Local Government Area to ensure that it adhered to the Federal Government’s 10 years Sugar Master Plan.

According to her, the sugar plantations in Adamawa, Sunti in Niger and Lafiagi in Kwara were being monitored by a Peer Review Team to ensure that they adhered to the Master Plan.