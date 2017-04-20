Kwara: How 2019 INEC’s time table activated politics

Following the release of the 2019 elections’ time table by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political activities have started in Kwara state, ranging from emergence of posters to stakeholders’ meetings. UMAR BAYO ABDULWAHAB writes on the emerging political trend in the state



When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), recently announced the March 2nd 2019 date for governorship and state assembly elections, many Nigerians were of the view that the time was too early because, according to them, it would cause distractions and cut short the period of governance.

But for members of the political class, the announcement is in order as it would allow both INEC and political parties and their candidates to prepare early and adequately for the pools.

While the ruling All Progressives Congress APC describes it as a welcome development, the PDP holds a different view.

In Kwara state, indications have emerged that about 15 chieftains of APC in the state are said to be warming up for the governorship ticket of the party, two years to the 2019 general elections.

The aspirants’ names were mentioned in a state- owned newspaper last week as possible contenders for the guber seat. Most of the aspirants are currently serving in high political offices both at the state and national levels.

The aspirants

Those said to be interested in the highest seat of power in the state, include the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr Ali Babatunde Ahmad; former acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and now APC stalwart, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje; Special Adviser to the Senate President on Special Duties, Hon. Mashood Mustapha; Senator Representing Kwara North Senatorial District, Alhaji Mohammed Shaaba Lafiagi; and member representing Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Razak Olatunde Atunwa.

Others are a member representing Ilorin East/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr Abubakar Amuda-Kannike; his counterpart for Edu/Moro/Patigi Constituency, Hon. Bahago Ahman Patigi; his counterpart for Baruten/ Kaiama Constituency, Hon Zakari Mohammed; Chief of Staff, Government House, Ilorin, Alhaji Yusuf Baba Abdulwahab and Special Adviser to the State Governor on Political Matters, Alhaji Usman Bibire Ajape.

Their pressure groups/slogans

Already, findings showed that some of the aspirants considered to be serious contenders have floated what a source called “subtle pressure groups”.

Some of the aspirants who are believed to be major contenders have begun recruitment of youth groups and others, who had taken to social media platforms to market their candidates.

Among the recognised groups for now, is Maijamaa Unity Forum supporting the ambition of Hon Zakari Mohammmed.

Baraje Vanguard, though has been on for long, is also believe to be canvassing supports for the ticket for their benefactor and the governorship hopeful.

Others who are yet to unveil their pressure groups are better known through their slogans. For instance, Honourable Abubakar Amuda Kannike has earned for himself the slogan, Kariya babu (the honest man), while Hon Rasaq Atunwas, goes by the slogan Atunwa 1, APC national publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi is known as Omoluabi (responsible fellow ).

For Zakari Mohammed, his large followership has also earned him the title Maijamaa (the man with large followers), while Moshood Mustapha is fondly called MM.

The Saraki factor

Kwara is one of the few states with a peculiar political tradition which does not allow individual to declare ambition without recourse to the leadership structure and ‘‘clearance ‘from the political leader that is holding sway and determining the political direction of the state.

Since he took over from his late father, as the political leader of the state, senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki had remained the determinant factor of who gets what in the politics of Kwara state, which had also earned him the title: Emerging Tiger.

Mindful of this factor, some of the aspirants it was gathered are keeping their ambition to their chest owing to the peculiarity of Kwara politics.

It was learnt that some of the aspirants, who may likely join the race immediately the whistle is blown, are afraid of impending repercussion in the event that they jumped the gun before getting the nod.

But despite that some courageous ones are not making their ambition secret as he had already started strategic moves to seek the favour of the power that in securing the governorship ticket of the APC.

Zoning

Another factor that is likely to determine who eventually get the party’s mandate is zoning arrangement.

The incumbent governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulfath Ahmed who hails from Share in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state and in Kwara South Senatorial District of the state, was a beneficiary of such zoning arrangement in 2011.

Ahmed is currently serving his six years of second term in office. He succeeded his political god father and leader of the state, Saraki who was the first executive governor to have spent eight years in office in the history of the 50 years old state.

Saraki is from Kwara Central in Ajikobi ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Kwara north where the incumbent deputy governor, Elder Peter Kisra hails from has served only one term and are looking forward to clinching the seat in 2019, but as it is often said in politics one plus one might not be two.

Reactions, denials

Since the newspaper report mentioning the aspirants’ names, some have reacted to the story while others have kept mute.

Those who have reacted to the issue include, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, Hon. Zakari Mohammed, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje and Mr. Mike Omotosho.

According to Hon. Mohammed, the political leader of the state has the final verdict adding the political family of the state in which he also belongs, has a tradition and pattern through which those who will govern the state can emerge.

‘For me ,I think as human being we always like to talk about tomorrow only God knows who will be alive tomorrow. But I want to say we have a leadership in Kwara, we have a pattern, we have a tradition, a practice through which leaders or through those who govern us emerged .So as a member of that political family, I believe that when the time comes the appropriate measure would be applied and at the end the day the verdict of the leader will defiantly be what we will abide by’’.

It was gathered that Ali Ahmad, is also interested in the race but he has chosen to keep his ambition to his chest.

However, the Special Assistant to the Speaker on Media, Shuaib Abdulkadir, said his principal was not nursing governorship ambition in 2019.

“Yes, you might have been told some things about his ambition. I am not aware of that for now. But I can tell you reliably that he is not nursing that (governorship seat), except probably what the hierarchy in the state would decide, which everybody is not aware of for now. That is all I can tell you”, Abdulkadir said.

For Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, making such moves for now is too early even as he said politicians must allow the political tradition of the state to work.

Though Baraje did not deny having any ambition, he said the incumbent governor should be given a chance to finish the work he has started.

“In Kwara state, Dr Bukola Saraki, the Senate President is still our leader. I respect him and still queue behind him and when the time comes all of us shall sit down together and the system will bring out the best candidates for governorship and other elective offices that will be beneficial to the people of our state.

“For now, I think we should allow the sitting governor, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed to continue the good work he’s doing. The governor is doing his best to serve the people of the state in accordance with the principles and policies of our great party, the APC. It is public knowledge that the governor has been going round the state flagging off various projects as well as empowering the vulnerable members of the society”.