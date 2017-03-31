Kwara names herders, farmers on security c’ttee

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

As part of strategies to nip in the bud, the menace of herdsmen and farmers’ clashes, the Kwara state government has constituted a security committee comprising herdsmen and farmers in the 16 local government areas of the state.

The committee named as local government, security and peace committees are to monitor, access and manage security situations and prevent escalation

This was one of the resolutions of the state’s security committee meeting held on Wednesday at the Government House, Ilorin, and chaired by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The committees, which also consisted of all stakeholders and security agencies in the local governments, are also to “identify means of compensation, where necessary.”

The state security committee also resolved that the police should look seriously into the issue of illegal arms possession in the state with a view to curbing violence and other criminal acts.

It mandated security agencies to pay special attention to the issue of illegal miners to avoid land degradation and control situations that can threaten peace and security in local communities.

The committee also urged all indigenes and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement or activity to security agencies in order to prevent infiltration of undesirable elements into the state.