Kwara NIPR inducts 142 members

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) yesterday inducted 142 new members as part of activities marking the institute’s annual conference holding in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The induction exercise featured professor of Public Relations, directors in the universities, captains of industries, top government functionaries as some of the inductees.

National President of the institute, Dr Rotimi Oladele, who administered the induction, welcomed the new members into the fold of the institute and assured them of great benefit as they have now been confirmed as substantive members

The National president explained that NIPR is a vibrant professional body with focus on the promotion of values, ethics and that which that is capable of moving the society forward.

Oladele, who ushered in new members, encouraged them to be professional in their practice and project the image of the institute in good manner so as to collectively move the institute and Nigeria as a whole forward.

He explained that NIPR is a profession that gives the practitioners possibility of making waves in life, saying that it “is a profession that is centred on promotion of ideal society, social cohesion and good living condition.”