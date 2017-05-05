Lagos @50: Ambode commissions 10 roads, other projects

By Tope Musowo

Lagos

The Lagos @ 50 celebrations has taken a new dimension as the state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, embarks on commissioning of several infrastructural projects across the State.

The projects, including network of roads, bridges, seven transformers, street lighting infrastructures, monuments and a recreation park, the governor said was in line with his commitment to make life comfortable for residents irrespective of location within the boundaries of the State.

Among the projects commissioned from Tuesday and expected to climax on tomorrow, include Ijegun-Isheri-Osun-Isolo Road, Idimu-Ejigbo Road (Phase II), New Market Road, Camp Davies Road/Ishefun Road, all in Alimosho local government area; Brown Road in Surulere; Adisa Ajibulu Road with Bridge and Kolawole Shonibare Street, Ajao Estate Road, both in Oshodi-Isolo local government area.

Other projects include installation of new transformers in Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Eredo, Agbowa-Ikosi, Igbogbo-Bayeku, Ikorodu and Olorunda areas as well as Ojuloge Monument located opposite National Arts Theatre, Iganmu; Empowerment Monument at Sabo, Yaba; Drummer Monument at Ebute Ipakodo Roundabout, Ikorodu and Badagry Recreational Park, Topo, Idale.

At the commissioning of Ijegun-Isheri, Osun-Isolo Road, the governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowose, said the delivery of the road project was part of the efforts of his administration to ease movement of people from one point to the other.

The dual carriage way road project, which included two bridges at Isheri Oshun and Ailegun junction, drains on both sides, service ducts and street lighting, among others, is a viable alternative route for people of Ijegun, Ijeododo and Isheri Oshun to link Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway through Jakande Estate.

The 6,500m long and average 20.350m width road was also designed to significantly decongest traffic at the ever busy Ikotun junction.

He said the project would greatly improve connectivity and significantly reduce travel time as well as man hour lost due to traffic congestion in the area.

In his remarks, Onisheri of Isheri-Olofin, Oba Abdulwahab Balogun commended Governor Ambode and his team for purposeful and visionary leadership they have been offering the people, saying that it was evident that all parts of the State had been transformed.